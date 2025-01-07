Here’s how much snow fell across New Jersey on Monday

The Garden State turned into quite the winter wonderland on Monday, as a clipper storm system passed just to the south.

As expected most of the state experienced "conversational" or "nuisance" snow totals, generally less than two inches. It was enough to whiten up the ground and cause some travel slowdowns. But it was far from a historic, record-breaking, catastrophic storm.

Dozens of school districts around the southern half of New Jersey decided to cancel classes for the day, out of an abundance of caution. Some opted for a delayed opening on Tuesday too, to allow more time for snow removal.

Monday's top snowfall reports came in just over 8 inches, in Cape May County. The last time Cape May County specifically experienced 8+ inches of snow accumulation from a single storm was back in January 2022.

Especially remarkable here is that temperatures were cold enough for this storm to produce snow and only snow in New Jersey. No wintry mix, containing sleet, freezing rain, or rain to limit those accumulations. And no nasty wind or coastal flooding in the mix either. It was just snow.

Overall, I am pleased how my forecast played out. The timing seemed almost spot on. And snowfall totals were in range for 15 of New Jersey's 21 counties. In the "battleground" zone of southern New Jersey, the demarcation between heavy and light snow — Ocean, Burlington, Camden, Gloucester, Salem, and Cumberland counties — observed snowfall ended up lower than my forecast by up to 2 inches.

Here is a sampling of snowfall reports I have collected from around New Jersey. (Approximately a top five per county.) Observed weather data is courtesy of the National Weather Service and CoCoRaHS.

Atlantic County

Forecast 3-6"

7.0" Ventnor

5.8" Somers Point

5.5" Atlantic City

5.0" Northfield

4.5" Atlantic City International Airport (Egg Harbor Township)

Bergen County

Forecast 0-1"

0.4" Fair Lawn

Burlington County

Forecast 1-3" NW, 3-6" SE ⛔️

2.2" Mansfield

2.0" New Gretna

2.0" Riverside Township

1.9" Leisuretowne

1.8" Mount Holly

Camden County

Forecast 3-6" ⛔️

1.5" Laurel Springs

1.5" Mount Ephraim

1.5" Somerdale

1.4" Barrington

1.3" Atco

1.3" Bellmawr

Cape May County

Forecast 6-9"

8.3" Cape May

7.9" Lower Township

7.6" North Cape May

7.5" Dennisville

7.5" Villas

Cumberland County

Forecast 3-6" North, 6-9" South ⛔️

4.0" Newfield

3.8" Vineland

3.5" Millville

2.5" Upper Deerfield

Essex County

Forecast 0-1"

0.8" Newark Liberty International Airport

Gloucester County

Forecast 3-6" ⛔️

3.1" Glassboro

3.0" Malaga

2.3" Monroe Township

2.0" Pitman

1.5" Woodbury

Hudson County

Forecast 0-1"

0.8" Jersey City

0.7" Harrison

Hunterdon County

Forecast 0-1"

1.1" Three Bridges

1.1" Frenchtown

1.0" Holland Township

0.8" Whitehouse Station

0.7" Flemington

0.7" Franklin Township

Mercer County

Forecast 1-3"

1.8" Trenton Mercer Airport (Ewing)

1.7" Hamilton Square

1.6" Pennington

1.5" Princeton

1.4" West Windsor

1.4" Yardville

Middlesex County

Forecast 0-1" North, 1-3" South

1.3" Cranbury

1.3" Cheesequake

1.2" Metuchen

1.0" Monroe

1.0" North Brunswick

1.0" South River

1.0" Woodbridge

Monmouth County

Forecast 0-1" North, 1-3" South

2.8" Freehold

2.0" Manalapan

2.0" Millstone

1.8" Clarksburg

1.8" Farmingdale

Morris County

Forecast 0-1"

1.0" Randolph

0.6" Budd Lake

0.6" Lake Hopatcong

0.6" Mine Hill Township

0.5" Chatham

0.5" Green Pond

0.5" Madison

0.5" Netcong

Ocean County

Forecast 1-3" North, 3-6" South ⛔️

3.0" Manchester

2.1" Toms River

2.0" Little Egg Harbor

1.8" Bayville

1.5" Beachwood

1.5" Berkeley Township

1.5" Point Pleasant

Passaic County

Forecast 0-1"

0.4" Little Falls

0.4" West Mildford

Salem County

Forecast 3-6" North, 6-9" South ⛔️

2.3" Woodstown

Somerset County

Forecast 0-1"

1.2" Branchburg

1.0" Bridgewater

1.0" Franklin Township

1.0" Montgomery

0.9" Manville

0.9" North Plainfield

Sussex County

Forecast 0-1"

0.5" High Point

0.3" Hardyston

Union County

Forecast 0-1"

1.0" Westfield

0.9" New Providence

0.8" Cranford

0.7" Clark

Warren County

Forecast 0-1"

1.0" Greenwich Township

1.0" Stewartsville

1.0" Washington Township

0.7" Blairstown

0.7" Hackettstown

