Here’s how much snow fell across New Jersey on Monday
The Garden State turned into quite the winter wonderland on Monday, as a clipper storm system passed just to the south.
As expected most of the state experienced "conversational" or "nuisance" snow totals, generally less than two inches. It was enough to whiten up the ground and cause some travel slowdowns. But it was far from a historic, record-breaking, catastrophic storm.
Dozens of school districts around the southern half of New Jersey decided to cancel classes for the day, out of an abundance of caution. Some opted for a delayed opening on Tuesday too, to allow more time for snow removal.
Monday's top snowfall reports came in just over 8 inches, in Cape May County. The last time Cape May County specifically experienced 8+ inches of snow accumulation from a single storm was back in January 2022.
Especially remarkable here is that temperatures were cold enough for this storm to produce snow and only snow in New Jersey. No wintry mix, containing sleet, freezing rain, or rain to limit those accumulations. And no nasty wind or coastal flooding in the mix either. It was just snow.
Overall, I am pleased how my forecast played out. The timing seemed almost spot on. And snowfall totals were in range for 15 of New Jersey's 21 counties. In the "battleground" zone of southern New Jersey, the demarcation between heavy and light snow — Ocean, Burlington, Camden, Gloucester, Salem, and Cumberland counties — observed snowfall ended up lower than my forecast by up to 2 inches.
Here is a sampling of snowfall reports I have collected from around New Jersey. (Approximately a top five per county.) Observed weather data is courtesy of the National Weather Service and CoCoRaHS.
Atlantic County
Forecast 3-6"
7.0" Ventnor
5.8" Somers Point
5.5" Atlantic City
5.0" Northfield
4.5" Atlantic City International Airport (Egg Harbor Township)
Bergen County
Forecast 0-1"
0.4" Fair Lawn
Burlington County
Forecast 1-3" NW, 3-6" SE ⛔️
2.2" Mansfield
2.0" New Gretna
2.0" Riverside Township
1.9" Leisuretowne
1.8" Mount Holly
Camden County
Forecast 3-6" ⛔️
1.5" Laurel Springs
1.5" Mount Ephraim
1.5" Somerdale
1.4" Barrington
1.3" Atco
1.3" Bellmawr
Cape May County
Forecast 6-9"
8.3" Cape May
7.9" Lower Township
7.6" North Cape May
7.5" Dennisville
7.5" Villas
Cumberland County
Forecast 3-6" North, 6-9" South ⛔️
4.0" Newfield
3.8" Vineland
3.5" Millville
2.5" Upper Deerfield
Essex County
Forecast 0-1"
0.8" Newark Liberty International Airport
Gloucester County
Forecast 3-6" ⛔️
3.1" Glassboro
3.0" Malaga
2.3" Monroe Township
2.0" Pitman
1.5" Woodbury
Hudson County
Forecast 0-1"
0.8" Jersey City
0.7" Harrison
Hunterdon County
Forecast 0-1"
1.1" Three Bridges
1.1" Frenchtown
1.0" Holland Township
0.8" Whitehouse Station
0.7" Flemington
0.7" Franklin Township
Mercer County
Forecast 1-3"
1.8" Trenton Mercer Airport (Ewing)
1.7" Hamilton Square
1.6" Pennington
1.5" Princeton
1.4" West Windsor
1.4" Yardville
Middlesex County
Forecast 0-1" North, 1-3" South
1.3" Cranbury
1.3" Cheesequake
1.2" Metuchen
1.0" Monroe
1.0" North Brunswick
1.0" South River
1.0" Woodbridge
Monmouth County
Forecast 0-1" North, 1-3" South
2.8" Freehold
2.0" Manalapan
2.0" Millstone
1.8" Clarksburg
1.8" Farmingdale
Morris County
Forecast 0-1"
1.0" Randolph
0.6" Budd Lake
0.6" Lake Hopatcong
0.6" Mine Hill Township
0.5" Chatham
0.5" Green Pond
0.5" Madison
0.5" Netcong
Ocean County
Forecast 1-3" North, 3-6" South ⛔️
3.0" Manchester
2.1" Toms River
2.0" Little Egg Harbor
1.8" Bayville
1.5" Beachwood
1.5" Berkeley Township
1.5" Point Pleasant
Passaic County
Forecast 0-1"
0.4" Little Falls
0.4" West Mildford
Salem County
Forecast 3-6" North, 6-9" South ⛔️
2.3" Woodstown
Somerset County
Forecast 0-1"
1.2" Branchburg
1.0" Bridgewater
1.0" Franklin Township
1.0" Montgomery
0.9" Manville
0.9" North Plainfield
Sussex County
Forecast 0-1"
0.5" High Point
0.3" Hardyston
Union County
Forecast 0-1"
1.0" Westfield
0.9" New Providence
0.8" Cranford
0.7" Clark
Warren County
Forecast 0-1"
1.0" Greenwich Township
1.0" Stewartsville
1.0" Washington Township
0.7" Blairstown
0.7" Hackettstown
