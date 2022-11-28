Here’s an NJ Santa event for kids with autism and sensory issues

If you have kids with special needs, or you know people who do, you know how challenging it can be to organize activities for them sometimes. Especially during the Christmas season, which is sometimes insanely hectic and overstimulating.

For a child with autism or sensory issues, hanging out with Santa can be a frightening, triggering, challenging, overstimulating, or just downright confusing experience sometimes.

In light of this, a company called Cornerstone Montclair is sponsoring a sensory and autism-friendly Santa event.

All children are welcome at the event but it is designed to be especially welcoming, to children with autism and other challenges.

Cornerstone Montclair is a company that partners with businesses, educators, therapists and service providers to promote opportunities for people of all abilities and with various disabilities to work and enjoy life alongside their peers.

They obviously recognize the special challenges involved with finding appropriate entertainment for kids, with autism or who have sensory issues, and this program is tailored perfectly to them.

Families will have the chance to meet Santa without long lines, in a quiet and calm environment.

A limited number of children will be in the room with Santa at one time. Kids can get as close to Santa as they want, or keep their distance.

Parents may take their own pictures (there will not be a professional photographer at the event).

Your $5 admission fee includes family time with Santa and a $5 coupon to The General Store at Cornerstone Montclair, located in the first floor of the building.

It’s all happening on December 10. To register click here and choose any one of the half-hour time slots.

