Here’s an insider tip on going to the Atlantic City Airshow

Lots of people don't follow their own advice. Count me among them.

Locals have been telling me for the past few years that it is better to go to Atlantic City the day BEFORE the Atlantic City Airshow.

I've been passing that along to our readers and listeners as well but, I did not take that advice.

I went with a great group of family and friends to the show this past Wednesday. There was lots of traffic, the parking was horrendous, the crowds were massive (about half a million people) and it was hot.

Some of our group went down to Atlantic City on Tuesday and stayed overnight to watch the show on Wednesday.

They said they saw a better, longer show throughout the day on Tuesday, minus the traffic, parking headaches, and enormous crowds.

My suggestion and I'll do this next time I want to see the show, is to go the day before, sit on the beach with your bathing suit on and enjoy the show!

Anytime it gets too hot, you jump in the water. Anytime your book gets tiresome, you look up in awe and enjoy the incredible skills of those amazing pilots.

No crowds, no hassles, just a day at the beach with some fantastic views of aerial acrobatics and military marvels.

Hats off to our military, law enforcement, and the City of Atlantic City for managing the annual extravaganza with great skill and precision. Next year, find the date on the calendar and go the day before!

