You may have noticed a bird's nest in your yard with a nervous protective mother feeding her young. You've seen geese walking their goslings across a busy road. Bees can be seen hovering over the flowers in bloom. Trees have full leaves. Marinas are filling up with boats. Sleepy Jersey Shore towns are filling up, especially on the weekends. Outdoor farmer's markets are bustling with annual plants and early Jersey Fresh produce. People are mulching their yards and planting their gardens. Butterflies are fluttering among the newly bloomed flowers. Sunrise is before most of us wake up. The Garden State is awakening. In many ways nature is showing us our world is normal again.

The sure sign that humanity in New Jersey is catching up with nature...I saw a cop pulling a car over on my street. They often set up speed patrols on the county road where I live. It's residential and the speed is unusually low for a county road, just 30 MPH. So when I spotted a police car across the street from my house in the morning, I new something was changing. Then it happened. When I returned home in the afternoon. A police officer had pulled over a car just a few yards down the road.

Normally I feel badly that someone is getting a ticket, but a rush of joy filled my heart, when I realized this was a true sign of hope. Cops are pulling people over again. It's been a NASCAR time trial on most commutes to work, but maybe not so much anymore. A true sign there is light at the end of the tunnel, with police lights at the end of my street.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Dennis Malloy. Any opinions expressed are Dennis' own.

