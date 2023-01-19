Here’s a cool opportunity for NJ kids who want to break into the music business

GRAMMY Museum Experience™ Prudential Center and RECORD HIGH announced their inaugural Spring Session music industry program. The program will run from Monday, April 10 through Thursday, April 13, to coincide with many of New Jersey school’s spring break.

The 2023 Spring Session is a 4-day music industry program for students located in the tri-state area ages 13 – 18 interested in exploring a career in music.

Hosted at GRAMMY Museum Experience Prudential Center in Newark, students from the tri-state area can apply for one of two offered career tracks: Songwriting or Hip Hop – Performance.

RECORD HIGH’s faculty of music professionals as well as guest industry professionals will provide valuable insight to give students the best chance at achieving success in their chosen career. The program will conclude with a performance showcase for friends and family on the final day.

RECORD HIGH is a cutting edge, contemporary music education program designed to prepare high school students for a career in the music industry, both on and off the stage. Students have the unique opportunity to learn from world-class professionals and interact with GRAMMY® Award winners and music industry executives.

The program runs each day from 10:00 AM to 3:30 PM and tuition is priced at $200 for four days with lunch included. FREE scholarships are available to ALL Newark student residents. Additionally, a few scholarships are reserved for non-Newark students.

Future music icons interested in attending the RECORD HIGH Spring Session can register HERE. The final deadline to register is March 24th, all materials should be received on or before that date.

