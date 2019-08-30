Here is your perfect Labor Day cocktail

As a bonus on this pre-Labor Day Foodie Friday, we have a visit from Nikolai, the Handmade Vodka Guy. Nikolai is the Master Mixologist for Tito's Handmade Vodka, and shows us how to use some Jersey Fresh blackberries and fresh basil to create a simple and delicious cocktail that is perfect for your holiday weekend. It's fun and fruity and friendly to your waistline.

For each cocktail you will need:

3-4 fresh blackberries

Splash of soda water

1-2 fresh basil leaves

2 oz. Tito's Handmade Vodka

Watch the video to see how it's made!

Eric Scott is Vice President, Senior Political Director and Director of Special Projects for New Jersey 101.5. He anchors "New Jersey's First News" and weekday morning newscasts from 5 to 10 a.m., in addition to hosting a bimonthly Town Hall series.

More from New Jersey 101.5: