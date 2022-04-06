Here is why you should support NJ kids playing ‘Assassin’ (Opinion)

Typical New Jersey school bureaucrats trying to discourage kids by panicking parents over a game that is essentially neighborhood-wide "tag" with water guns.

Across the country, high school kids are playing the game "Assassin" teaming up with friends and eliminating other teams by "assassinating" other players with water guns.

The game has been going on for years and to my knowledge has never ended up in a police standoff with firearms.

Facts be damned, however, when it comes to fear-mongering and clickbait. The letter to parents as reported by ABC7NY included the following information:

In a letter to the Bridgewater-Raritan High School parents, officials are asking parents to warn their children about this matter. Officials say students have been participating in the game across the nation, and they fear any realistic looking water guns could lead to dangerous encounters with police.

C'mon. Give me a break. Better yet, give the kids a break. This is one of the most active, diverse, inclusive, team sports around. And the kids don't need certified teachers, coaches, or school administrators to guide them. They just made it up. And it's about time that the kids can get back to being kids and have some fun.

For school officials to act as if water gun fights are dangerous flies in the face of reason ad common sense. This should be left alone.

The only thing worse than having the school admin warning about this would be to have school officials try to organize future games. Just leave the kids alone.

