Help NJ woman’s family in Poland save Ukrainians with GoFundMe

You've got to love mobile apps like Nextdoor. They connect you with neighbors that you never would have met otherwise, and sometimes they allow you to help strangers.

With the war in Ukraine right now, so many New Jerseyans are looking for a way to help.

On the Nextdoor app, I read an interesting story from a woman of Polish ancestry who, as it turns out, is a neighbor of mine. Her name is Niki Koslowski and she has cousins in Poland who are actively helping the hundreds of thousands of Ukrainians flooding over the border into Poland.

Nikki‘s cousin, Agnieszka, along with her husband and two adult children, live near the Polish-Ukrainian border, where her family is originally from. Like a lot of other people in Poland, these selfless and caring people have taken in families—in some cases large families with children—and have also set them up in rental properties they may have.

They are providing comfort, food, financial help and love to these families whose husbands and older brothers, in many cases, have remained in Ukraine to fight in the war.

Now New Jersey can help contribute by way of GoFundMe. Learn more about it here.

As the description in their GoFundMe states, many of them have arrived with nothing but the clothing they are wearing and a few dollars in their pockets. Agnieszka is working together with other family members, along with Ukrainian community members, to transport and house other Ukrainian refugees in other parts of Poland, too.

This is a great humanitarian effort as well as a difficult and expensive one and the money raised in this go fund me will go directly to these families.

As of this writing, their GoFundMe is still short of its $10,000 goal. I am confident that with the help of selfless New Jerseyans, we can help get them there. And then some.

Niki signs the GoFundMe declaration like this:

“From the bottom of my heart, I sincerely am grateful for you, as are the recipients of your generosity. Wishing you and yours love, light, health, and peace. Dziękuję bardzo (thank you so much). In kindness and solidarity,

Nicole (Niki) Kalaigian (Kozlowski)”

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Judi Franco only.

