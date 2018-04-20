Helicopter makes ‘hard’ landing at oil tankers in Linden

LINDEN — A helicopter made an emergency landing on Friday in an oil tank farm along the New Jersey Turnpike.

The Robinson R44 helicopter made a hard landing on Marshes Dock Road about 9 a.m. because of possible engine failure, according to the FAA. The pilots were not injured.

According to the website FlightAware.com, the chopper took off from Linden Airport at 7:23 a.m. and flew over Staten Island and Bayonne before coming down in the oil tank farm along the southbound Turnpike near the Rahway River.

The helicopter is registered to N111VG LLC, which is also the chopper's registration number based in Milford.