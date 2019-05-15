Helicopter falls into Hudson River — pilot survives

A helicopter fell short of a landing pad and spiraled into the Hudson River on Wednesday afternoon.

The NYPD said the pilot was the only one aboard and was rescued from the water at West 30th Street. The chopper, a Bell 206 according to the FAA, was secured by trying it to the pier.

The FDNY said that a heliport worker was injured by debris.

Snapchat video posted by ABC 7 Eyewitness showed the helicopter spiraling as it landed in the water. A senior rescue official told NBC New York that the pilot was repositioning after refueling and wasn't sure why he began to fall.

Adam Sciaino, the NY Waterway captain of the Gov. Thomas Kean ferry, and deckhand Edwin Montoya rescued the pilot from the water, according to the ferry company.

“It was just instinct. Just another day for NY Waterway rescues. We’re right here. Edwin Montoya is an outstanding deckhand. He moved instantly to the rescue,” Sciaino said in a statement.

NY Waterway said it was Sciaino's second water rescue in 10 years.

