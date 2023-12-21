Hearthly Burger growing and adding a second New Jersey location

There is a new trend in serving food that is incredibly careful and adamant about being Mother Earth-friendly. Such is the case with Hearthly Burger which currently is open on Broad Street in Shrewsbury, NJ.

The Healthy Burger people announced that they will be expanding into a second New Jersey location and opening in Sea Bright, NJ in the Spring of 2024.

They are known for their very friendly environment and outstanding burgers. Their beef for their tasty burgers comes from meats that are specially blended at The Butcher Block in Long Branch. The beef is from farms specializing in raising properly fed cattle from the Shenandoah Valley and upstate New York.

The chicken used in their sandwiches and strips is from free-range and gas-house-accepted farm-to-table chickens.

Chef Chris Gooch has taken painstaking steps to provide options on the menu such as gluten-free fries and buns and vegan options. They have sweet potato fries, killer lemonade, and freshly brewed English iced tea to go along with a nice regular and Vegan shake menu. Side salads, coleslaw, and plenty of add-ons round out a classic dining experience. Don’t be intimidated by all the environmentally friendly choices, you can still get a freshly made outstanding burger or cheeseburger that tastes great.

You can see that there is plenty of thought that goes into the creation of each of the menu items. I can certainly appreciate that effort and I look forward to the opening in Sea Bright and hope that happens in early spring to give us more time to enjoy the Hearthly Burgers before the summer crowd invades the Sea Bright beaches and town. Good luck!

