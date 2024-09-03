Wildwood, NJ motel owner arrested again in new wild encounter with cops
🚨 D dispute reported at the Heart of Wildwood motel
🚨 The dispute involved the owner of the motel
🚨 In February, the owner had been in a SWAT standoff
WILDWOOD — A motel owner was arrested Monday after police were called for a domestic dispute at the business.
Police said they were called to the Heart of Wildwood Motel on Ocean Avenue around noon after owner Rakesh Patel, 47, attempted to kick open the lobby door.
Patel fought with police outside when he attempted to leave in his car, officials said.
Patel also unsuccessfully tried to remove the officer's service weapons from their holster, according to police.
Officers recovered a semi-automatic weapon, 10 rounds of 9 mm ammunition and a rifle hand grip in the motel.
Patel faces weapons, burglary and assault charges and is being held at the Cape May County Correctional Center.
Previous problems
Patel and his wife bought the motel in 2014 for $3.5 million in 2014, according to county records.
Wildwood police said Patel was also involved in a lengthy standoff with the Cape May County Regional SWAT team in February before surrendering at a home on 26th Avenue.
The state Division of Child Protection & Permanency had attempted to serve a no-contact order on Patel who barricaded himself inside the home with his family. His family was able to escape while Patel remained inside and made numerous threats towards law enforcement.
Photos courtesy Dansdroneshots609
