Healthcare workers battling COVID-19 get cars sanitized for free

HACKENSACK — The Bergen County Sheriff's Office sanitized the personal vehicles of more than 150 healthcare workers from Hackensack University Medical Center, as a "thank you" to frontline heroes battling COVID-19.

The joint effort on Saturday, April 25, also involved Einstein Mobile Detailing Services of Lodi, as the cars and SUVs were sanitized in the parking lot of the Alfred N. Sanzari Building on Essex Street.

According to the Bergen County Sheriff's Office, the office recently purchased fogging devices that disinfect and sanitize vehicles and office spaces. The equipment works by using tiny droplets that can help reduce pathogens in tight spaces, sheriff's officials said.

"I want to thank the men and women of the Sheriff's Office and all our community partners for making this event a success. It is essential that we show healthcare workers our gratitude for being on the frontlines combating this pandemic, and that we are all in this together," Sheriff Anthony Cureton said in a written release.

Cureton added he looks forward to "offering this service to our healthcare workers throughout the county in the weeks to come."

Rep. Josh Gottheimer, D-N.J. 5th District, also stopped by during the Saturday three-hour span.

GTBM of East Rutherford has been providing sanitizing solution to the agency, including for the Saturday morning cleaning, the Sanzari family closed the parking lot from other uses and Starbucks donated coffee to healthcare workers waiting for their vehicles to be sanitized.

More from New Jersey 101.5: