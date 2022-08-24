The federal government has issued a public health alert for frozen chicken sold at BJ's Wholesale Club.

According to the Food Safety and Inspection Service, the agency received a complaint that a chicken tender sold by Purdue had a small piece of clear plastic and blue dye inside it.

The alert only applies to Purdue's gluten-free frozen ready-to-eat chicken tenders produced on Jul. 12, 2022 and shipped to BJ's throughout the country.

They are packaged in 42 oz. plastic bags with a “Best if Used By: 07 12 23” and a lot number of 2193 above the use by date. An establishment number of “P-33944” is printed below the "Best If Used By" date.

Front of the Purdue chicken tender package impacted by Wednesday's health alert. (FSIS) Front of the Purdue chicken tender package impacted by Wednesday's health alert. (FSIS) loading...

In a statement, the FSIS said a recall was not requested as the product is no longer being sold.

"FSIS is concerned that some product may be in consumers’ freezers. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase."

There have been no reports of adverse health effects or illness due to the chicken, according to the FSIS.

Back of the Purdue chicken tender package impacted by Wednesday's health alert. (FSIS) Back of the Purdue chicken tender package impacted by Wednesday's health alert. (FSIS) loading...

Rick Rickman is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at richard.rickman@townsquaremedia.com

