If you are a diehard follower of my radio weathercasts, you may have noticed my voice has been far less than 100 percent for the past two weeks. (Insert "under the weather" joke here.)

The trouble started as a 24-hour cold, which ran its course not only around the office but also through my entire family. That quick bout of congestion and "ickiness" then progressed into strained vocal cords. And then straight-up, tight-throated, not-more-than-a-whisper laryngitis. So my usual confident, booming "weatherman voice" has withered to a squeaky, scratchy, choked-up mess. (I am finally feeling better, by the way.)

When I posted about my ailment on social media, I was immediately struck by two things. First, the incredibly kind outpouring of support and well wishes. (Thank you so much!) And second, the vast number and variety of treatment suggestions. It seems like every New Jersey resident has their own personal remedy to nurse a sore throat and/or weak vocal cords. (Most of which I have heard of before. Many of which I have tried too.)

So I decided to do some research and piece together a gallery of the most popular fixes I've heard. Of course, your mileage will vary with the effectiveness of these cure-all ideas. Especially since a sore voice can be caused by any number of things: a virus, allergies, dry air, dehydration, overexertion, overexhaustion, anxiety, etc.

As we dive headfirst into cold weather season — also known as cold-and-flu season — hopefully you can find some fast relief for when your voice is reduced to a whisper.

Cough, cough: NJ's favorite lost voice and sore throat remedies

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey and, when his voice is working, can be heard on your radio every weekday. Follow him on Facebook or Twitter for the latest news and weather forecasts.

Answers to 25 common COVID-19 vaccine questions Vaccinations for COVID-19 began being administered in the U.S. on Dec. 14, 2020. The quick rollout came a little more than a year after the virus was first identified in November 2019. The impressive speed with which vaccines were developed has also left a lot of people with a lot of questions. The questions range from the practical—how will I get vaccinated?—to the scientific—how do these vaccines even work?

Keep reading to discover answers to 25 common COVID-19 vaccine questions.

The Foods You Could Eat Every Day and Never Get Sick Of A new PST Poll asked the question: What are the foods that are so good that you could eat them every single day without ever getting sick of them? A bunch of people answered wine...lol...but, c'mon, that's not a food. Here are the most popular answers, in no particular order. Do you agree?