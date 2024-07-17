Heading to the Jersey Shore? This is the breakfast place for you
If you’re going to spend a day at the Jersey shore, you’re going to need a solid meal. After all, you’re about to spend a day dodging kids throwing balls, people from out of state sitting way too close to you, and - in rare cases - umbrellas that have gotten loose.
One new-ish restaurant (they only opened about a year ago) in Point Pleasant is a perfect place for you to have a hearty meal before facing your fellow beach-goers.
According to The Local Girl:
A long-time family dream of owning a restaurant and a massive love for a pre-beach breakfast stop inspired the creation of Pop’s Corner. Owner Brian Neiman named the diner after his father-in-law, who is best known as ‘Pops.’
Just imagine completing your beach day with some of what they have to offer…
Funfetti cinnamon buns
A lobster roll on an everything croissant
Crab cakes
Loaded French toast
I’ll be honest, I’m a sucker for a good waffle
Or cool down with some of their specialty drinks like the fresh baked chocolate chip cookie skewers
A strawberry matcha latte
And don’t worry if you have a problem with gluten: both waffles and pancakess can be made gluten-free. Also if you’re ordering a sandwich or burger, there’s a gluten-free bun substitution you can ask for.
Pop’s Corner is open during the following hours:
Breakfast, Brunch, & Lunch
Monday - Sunday: 8 AM - 3 PM
Dinner
Thursday - Sunday: 5 PM - 9 PM
Bakery
Monday - Sunday: 8 AM - 5 PM
Pop’s is located at 500 Arnold Ave, Point Pleasant Beach, NJ. You can check out their full menu here.
