Heading to the Jersey Shore? This is the breakfast place for you

If you’re going to spend a day at the Jersey shore, you’re going to need a solid meal. After all, you’re about to spend a day dodging kids throwing balls, people from out of state sitting way too close to you, and - in rare cases - umbrellas that have gotten loose.

One new-ish restaurant (they only opened about a year ago) in Point Pleasant is a perfect place for you to have a hearty meal before facing your fellow beach-goers.

@popscornernj via Instagram @popscornernj via Instagram loading...

According to The Local Girl:

A long-time family dream of owning a restaurant and a massive love for a pre-beach breakfast stop inspired the creation of Pop’s Corner. Owner Brian Neiman named the diner after his father-in-law, who is best known as ‘Pops.’

Just imagine completing your beach day with some of what they have to offer…

Funfetti cinnamon buns

@popscornernj via Instagram @popscornernj via Instagram loading...

A lobster roll on an everything croissant

@popscornernj via Instagram @popscornernj via Instagram loading...

Crab cakes

@popscornernj via Instagram @popscornernj via Instagram loading...

Loaded French toast

@popscornernj via Instagram @popscornernj via Instagram loading...

I’ll be honest, I’m a sucker for a good waffle

@popscornernj via Instagram @popscornernj via Instagram loading...

Or cool down with some of their specialty drinks like the fresh baked chocolate chip cookie skewers

@popscornernj via Instagram @popscornernj via Instagram loading...

A strawberry matcha latte

@popscornernj via Instagram @popscornernj via Instagram loading...

And don’t worry if you have a problem with gluten: both waffles and pancakess can be made gluten-free. Also if you’re ordering a sandwich or burger, there’s a gluten-free bun substitution you can ask for.

Pop’s Corner is open during the following hours:

Breakfast, Brunch, & Lunch

Monday - Sunday: 8 AM - 3 PM

Dinner

Thursday - Sunday: 5 PM - 9 PM

Bakery

Monday - Sunday: 8 AM - 5 PM

Pop’s is located at 500 Arnold Ave, Point Pleasant Beach, NJ. You can check out their full menu here.

Gorgeous views: 13 NJ lake house rentals in North Jersey Lake life — it’s a thing in New Jersey. Sussex, Passaic and Morris Counties have their own shores, held near and dear by visitors and locals, alike. Here's a roundup of a dozen breath-taking lakefront rentals in North Jersey, many along Lake Hopatcong or Upper Greenwood Lake. Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt

LOOK: Best amusement parks in New Jersey Stacker compiled a list of the best amusement parks in New Jersey using data from Tripadvisor Gallery Credit: Stacker

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.