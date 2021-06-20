The Hazlet woman who was arrested during a nap outside the Dollar General and charged with drug possession in Lakehurst last week has found herself in trouble with the law again in the same Ocean County borough this week.

Lakehurst police said that they conducted a motor vehicle stop on Wednesday around 9:44 p.m. and found Beatrice Rein, 54, with a crack pipe in her possession as officers found all kinds of drug paraphernalia in plain sight and throughout the vehicle.

She was the passenger in the vehicle though while the driver, Paul Rein, 54, of Keansburg, was found with suspected heroin.

Paul Rein and Beatrice Rein were then placed under arrest without incident.

Paul is charged with possession of drugs and paraphernalia and was issued motor vehicle summonses for maintenance of lamps, no front license plate, expired inspection, failure to maintain lane, expired drivers license, suspended drivers license, failure to possess license, failure to possess registration, failure to possess insurance card, and drug possession in a motor vehicle.

Beatrice Rein is charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.

In her previous arrest, Beatrice was charged with possession of drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia after police said they found her and another person in possession of 36 wax folds of suspected heroin, multiple methadone pills and drug paraphernalia.



Both Rein's were released with a summons pending a mandatory court appearance.