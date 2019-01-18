Have you seen this lost pet in Piscataway?

Okay, yes, I can't believe I'm doing this either. But something about this woman's email got to me. So the award for the most schmaltzy article ever on the D&D page goes to...

Lost cat!

A very loyal listener named Isabella sent me an email describing how upset and desperate she is. Her cat Charlie disappeared two days ago and she's been looking for him ever since. She says he "got out," so I'm taking it that Charlie is a house cat and therefore probably pretty scared. This is in the area of Albert street in Piscataway. Here's the flyer she's putting up everywhere with her contact info.

Flyer sent in by listener

As you can see she's offering a reward. I don't know if it's because one of my childhood cats was also named Charlie. I don't know if it's because my in-laws live in Piscataway not far from this woman. I don't know if I've just turned into a total sap. But whatever compelled me to do this, could you keep an eye out for this cat? It would mean the world to a fellow NJ101.5 listener if you could reunite them.

More from New Jersey 101.5