New Jersey State Police are hoping you can help them identify a suspect in a fatal road rage incident.

On Jan. 24, 51-year-old Louis Ciccanti was found dead after his Mercedes crashed on the side of the road in Mt. Ephraim, Camden County.

State Troopers have released video from the Walt Whitman Bridge showing the Mercedes being aggressively followed by another vehicle. They believe that may be the gunman.

Whatever triggered the incident apparently started in Philadelphia.

Ciccanti worked as a SEPTA engineer, and was on his way home from work after 10 p.m., but investigators are still trying to piece events together.

The beef between Ciccanti and the other driver appears to have carried over from Philly, across the Walt Whitman on I-76 and into Camden County.

Video surveillance does not show the actual shooting, but police believe the driver of the other car shot and killed Ciccanti before speeding off.

The victim's sister says she hasn't been told much about the status of the investigation.

Amber Ciccanti told 6ABC Philadelphia, "He was my big brother and he was supposed to always be the big brother and be invincible, you know?"

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident, the events leading up to it, or any other information that might aid this investigation, is asked to contact the Camden County Prosecutor's Office Tip Line at 856-783-4900 or email at CCPOTIPS@CCPROSECUTOR.org.

Anonymous tips are welcome.

