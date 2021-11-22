PLEASANTVILLE — The Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office has released surveillance video and an image of a person they say may have been present when a man was shot dead on a city street two Saturdays ago.

In a Facebook post Sunday morning, the prosecutor's office said the case is being investigated as a homicide by both their Major Crimes Unit and Pleasantville police.

Ivan Smith, 41, of Somers Point, was found wounded on the sidewalk of North Main Street just after 9:15 a.m. on Nov. 13. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The witness being sought was not referred to as a suspect in the Facebook post. No arrests have been announced.

The surveillance images seem to show a dark-skinned male with a thin mustache, wearing a black hooded jacket over a light blue hooded sweatshirt with the hood pulled up, and black Adidas track pants with white stripes down the side.

Specifically with regard to the identity of the individual in question, the ACPO requests that anyone with information call the Atlantic County Sheriff's Department dispatch at 609-909-7200. Those with general information about this shooting or other crimes can call the ACPO Major Crimes Unit at 609-909-7666.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted through a form on the prosecutor's office website, the Atlantic County Crime Stoppers page, or by calling 1-800-658-TIPS (8477).

