PASSAIC — Authorities have released a photo of one of two suspects in a shooting incident that wounded five people, including a young child, in a city backyard last month.

In a release Wednesday, the Passaic County Prosecutor's Office said that an investigation pointed to a man named Ernest Fuentes as one of the alleged shooters. A warrant has been issued for his arrest.

Investigators have not publicly disclosed the identity of the second suspected shooter.

Early on the morning of Nov. 21, Passaic police responded to the intersection of Lafayette and Howe avenues on a report of a shooting. Three adult victims and a 4-year-old child found wounded there had to be transported to a hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries.

A fifth person who was shot at the scene sustained only a graze wound, and refused medical attention.

Members of the public are advised not to approach Fuentes if they recognize him from the photograph being circulated, and instead are asked to call Det. Raymond Rodriguez at 973-365-3939.

Anyone who might have additional information about this incident is asked to call the Passaic Police Department at 973-365-3900, or contact the prosecutor's office tip line at 1-877-370-PCPO or tips@passaiccountynj.org.

Patrick Lavery is New Jersey 101.5's afternoon news anchor. Follow him on Twitter @plavery1015 or email patrick.lavery@townsquaremedia.com.

