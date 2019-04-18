OLD BRIDGE — Local police have asked for the public's help in finding a man who has been missing since Monday.

Christopher Wisowaty is 32 years old with brown hair, who stands 6 feet tall and weighs about 180 pounds.

He was last seen wearing a grey baseball hat, black puma sweat pants and a red jacket.

Police said Wisowaty may be in the area of Keyport or Union Beach, after leaving home on foot from the Matawan section of Old Bridge. (In that area of the township, residents have a mailing address for the neighboring borough.)

Anyone with possible information about Wisowaty's location is urged to call Old Bridge police at 732-721-4000.

