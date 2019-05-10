Have you seen him? Clementon teen missing all week

CLEMENTON — Police are looking for a teen who left home on Monday and hasn't been seen since.

Isiah Johnson, 15, may be headed for the Lindenwold area, according to Clementon police.

Police said Johnson stands 5 feet and 7 inches, and weighs 215 pounds. He may be wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and white Nike sneakers.

Older posts on the department's Facebook page show Johnson went missing in October and February but was located each time.

Police asked anyone with information about Johnson's whereabouts to call 856-783-4900.

