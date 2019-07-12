Have you seen her? Trenton 19-year-old missing since Wednesday

TRENTON — Police continue their search for a 19-year-old woman with autism who was last seen on Wednesday.

Tyzhaniea Covington was last seen around 4:30 p.m. in the 600 block of Centre Street in the city's South Trenton section.

Covington is described as 5 feet 5 inches tall, weighing about 140 pounds with brown eyes, black hair and a medium-brown complexion. She was last seen wearing a peach-colored spaghetti top and blue shorts with her hair in three braids.

Police asked anyone with information about Covington’s whereabouts to call them at 609-989-4000.

