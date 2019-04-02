Have you seen her? Police search for missing Newark woman

NEWARK — Police have asked for the public's help in finding a woman reported missing today.

Guylaine Roche, 53, a city resident, was last in communication with her family on March 26, police said.

She is described as 4 feet 11 inches tall and weighing about 175 pounds with a medium brown complexion, brown hair and brown eyes. Roche most recently had lived on the 200-block of Eastern Parkway, according to Public Safety Director Anthony Ambrose.

Ambrose urged anyone with information regarding Roche's location to call the Department’s 24-hour Crime Stopper Tip Line at: 1-877-NWK-TIPS (1-877-695-8477) or 1-877-NWK-GUNS (1-877-695-4867).

