Have you seen her? Ocean County cops look for woman with dementia

TOMS RIVER — Township Police have asked for the public's help in finding a female resident with Alzheimer’s disease who wandered from home Saturday.

The 80-year-old woman, identified as Marilyn Balzer by the Ocean County Sheriff's Office, left her home Saturday morning in the Lake Ridge section of the township.

Police described Balzer as 5 foot 7 inches and 120 pounds with blue eyes and grey hair. She was last seen wearing blue pants, sneakers and a white jacket.

According to police, Balzer might have been walking north on Route 9 and officers have received at least one security video of her walking in public on Saturday.

Anyone with any information can call Toms River Police Detective Travis Seaman at 732-349-0150 x 1368 or email tseaman@trpolice.org.

