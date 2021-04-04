Has the Easter outfit gone extinct ?

I do not know whether it is the pandemic or the times have changed, but I feel the days of getting a new Easter outfit have passed us by. In looking at social media on Easter Sunday many are congenial in wishing all a happy Easter, but missing the pictures of people dressing up. There are many throwback pictures of families handsomely attired taken before or after church.

Get our free mobile app

I have read where the catholic church reported that attendance at churches here in the United States of America are down over 20 percent. Of course with the pandemic some churches had to limit their attendance. So those families who are not worshiping on Sunday are forgoing the Easter outfits.

I have fond memories of Easter Sunday. My Mom was a single mother but my sister and I always had a new Easter outfit every year. My mom would wear a beautiful hat and white gloves and we would go out for a special breakfast or brunch after church.

I lived in the Bronx and I remember the Easter parades. I never wanted to be in it, but I would be on the side street waving to my mother and sister, who I just saw. They were marching in the parade. That was something that would never evolve into a tradition for us. In my neighborhood everyone got dressed up for Easter and most of them would also march around the Bronx circle.

Easter Dinner was very special at our house. My Grandmother would cook lamb for Easter dinner. We would all sit around the table afraid to get the new outfit christened with gravy. I liked that tradition and I hope it comes back. Have a wonderful Easter.