Health warning: Harmful algal blooms found in NJ waters

Know the water quality before taking a dip. That’s the latest reminder from the New Jersey Department of Health.

The department took social media this weekend to warn swimmers about high levels of harmful algal blooms in state waters.

As of Monday, two state waters are in the warning category: Alloway Creek in Salem County and Spruce Run Reservoir in Hunterdon County. According to the same sampling status map from the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection, there are 52 other watches and 45 advisories.

Unless otherwise mentioned, the map display states the result applies to the exact testing site, not the entire waterway.

If a swimmer were to enter where HABs are present, liver damage, illness or death could result, according to the post.

The experts say HABs develop when excessive heat is followed by a burst of rain.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom