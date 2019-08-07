They won't be attempting any amazing parasail shots like this crazy trick, but the Harlem Globetrotters are coming to the Wildwood Convention Center Wednesday, Aug. 14 through Saturday, Aug. 17 — complete with four games nightly and kids' clinics.

I spoke to Chris "Handles" Franklin, who got his nickname from the way he "handles" the basketball and "not these love handles." I asked how many takes it took Zues Mclurkin to make that amazing shot — hitting from a parasail off the coast of Wildwood.

"I wasn't there (but) given Zues's history, I would imagine one," Franklin said. "That guy does amazing things!"

Handles is in the Guiness Book of World Records for the longest on-your-knees backward shot.

"I usually make it from half court, but once I made it from the other side top of the key," he said.

Handles wanted to be a Globetrotter from the first time he saw them at age 6.

"I saw the Harlem Globetrotters on the cartoon Scooby Doo and said I either want to solve mysteries or play for the Globetrotters," he told me. "I'm actually truly living my dream. I never wanted to do anything else."

What advice would "Handles," who has a masters degree, give to kids?

"I would say, first, of course, believe themselves that they can do anything with hard work and doing the right thing," he said. "Get your education and listen to your parents, teachers and coaches, because they'll lead you in the right direction."

