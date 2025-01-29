Happy Lunar New Year to our great Chinese American community
To all of our friends in the fast growing Chinese-American community, I wish all of you a Happy Lunar New Year and Happy Spring Festival!
This ancient festival of Lunar New Year, also known as Spring festival, has been recognized and celebrated for thousands of years internationally, and here in New Jersey.
Lunar New Year is widely celebrated by Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders to welcome peace, prosperity, unity, joy, and hope for a promising future in the new year.
