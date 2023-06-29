Happy 125th anniversary to Atlantic City’s Steel Pier

For families and couples alike, Atlantic City is the ultimate destination. And if you’ve never been to its amazing Steel Pier, you don’t know what you’re missing.

The Steel Pier’s fun amusements, rides, food, observation wheel and peerless ocean views are what make it the crown jewel of the Atlantic City Boardwalk. And that’s why we’re so excited about our traditional live broadcast from the Steel Pier in Atlantic City.

We’ll do our show live in front of the Steel Pier, right on the Boardwalk in North Beach, a part of the most northern section of the Atlantic City Boardwalk, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on June 30.

Not only do we get to do our show live in an amazing location, the legendary Steel Pier, but we get to celebrate its 125th anniversary.

Begun in 1898, the Steel Pier was one of the most popular venues in the United States for the first seven decades of the twentieth century, featuring concerts, exhibits and an amusement park. It was referred to as the Showplace of the Nation.

It included such acts as the High Diving Horse, Rex the Wonder Dog, the Human Cannonball, a water-skiing canine in the 1930s, the diving bell, and musicians including Frank Sinatra, and Al Jolson, among others.

Diana Ross and The Supremes played week-long engagements during the summer in 1965, 1966, and 1967, to sold-out business in the Steel Pier's Music Hall.

In 2011, the Catanoso family purchased the Pier and the rest is history. Atlantic City’s first year-round, non-gaming attraction which continues to draw crowds from all over the state, and, in fact, the country.

In 2014, they added what is probably its most incredible feature, the Observation Wheel at Steer Pier, the nation’s third-highest observation wheel.

We love the Steel Pier and can’t wait to help recognize their special day with them.

What makes this even more special is that Dennis and I rarely get to broadcast live anymore. But the Dennis and Judi Atlantic City Steel Pier live show is a tradition. And it wouldn’t be summer without it!

So please come out and hang out with us on the beautiful North Beach section of the Atlantic City Boardwalk. We’d love to meet you, hang out for a few and take a selfie if you’d like.

What a great way to kick off the summer at the jewel of the Jersey Shore. We really hope to see you there! And happy birthday Steel Pier! here’s to many more!

