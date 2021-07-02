NJ woman was on drugs during crash that injured her infant, cops say

Weymouth Road in Hamilton Township NJ - Photo: Google Maps

HAMILTON (Atlantic) — Officials say a woman was under the influence of drugs when she crashed her SUV into a pole and tree back in April.

Officials said her two children were not properly in car seats at the time and one was seriously injured.

It was at about 3 p.m. on Monday, April 5, when township police responded to Weymouth Road for the report of a crash.

Rachel Huff, 27, of Little Egg Harbor, had been driving northbound when a vehicle going the opposite direction entered her lane. Huff's reaction to avoid a collision caused her to cross the road, investigators said. Her vehicle left the highway and it struck a utility pole and tree before coming to a stop.

According to police, Huff was not wearing a seatbelt and she suffered serious injuries. Her two daughters, both in the back seat of the SUV, were not properly in their car seats.

Huff's 2-month-old daughter sustained a serious head injury and was flown to Cooper ospital. Huff and her other daughter, who is 2 years old, were also taken to Cooper.

Now, police say she was driving under the influence of drugs, according to a toxicology test.

She has been charged with driving while suspended, being unlicensed driver, failure to wear a seatbelt and two counts of having an improper child restraint system.

Huff has also been charged with third-degree and fourth-degree assault by auto and fourth-degree causing of serious injury while operating a vehicle with a suspended license.

Most Expensive House For Sale in Atlantic County

Located on Bayshore in Margate, the 8,200+ square foot home is listed at $7.9 million. The home has seven bedrooms, eight baths, and 324 feet of total bay frontage. Outside, it has 2,500 square feet of deck space, a pool, and four boat slips. Property taxes for the home were $49,920 last year.

These NJ towns have the highest rates of sexually transmitted diseases

Looking at data compiled by the Department of Health in 2019, the most recent year for which reports are available, we determined the rate of STDs for 1,000 people in every municipality. The data combines reports of chlamydia, gonorrhea and syphilis. For a different look, you can check out this article for a list of New Jersey towns that saw the highest increase in STD/STI cases in recent years. 
Filed Under: Ocean County
Categories: New Jersey News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top