HAMILTON (Atlantic) — Officials say a woman was under the influence of drugs when she crashed her SUV into a pole and tree back in April.

Officials said her two children were not properly in car seats at the time and one was seriously injured.

It was at about 3 p.m. on Monday, April 5, when township police responded to Weymouth Road for the report of a crash.

Rachel Huff, 27, of Little Egg Harbor, had been driving northbound when a vehicle going the opposite direction entered her lane. Huff's reaction to avoid a collision caused her to cross the road, investigators said. Her vehicle left the highway and it struck a utility pole and tree before coming to a stop.

According to police, Huff was not wearing a seatbelt and she suffered serious injuries. Her two daughters, both in the back seat of the SUV, were not properly in their car seats.

Huff's 2-month-old daughter sustained a serious head injury and was flown to Cooper ospital. Huff and her other daughter, who is 2 years old, were also taken to Cooper.

Now, police say she was driving under the influence of drugs, according to a toxicology test.

She has been charged with driving while suspended, being unlicensed driver, failure to wear a seatbelt and two counts of having an improper child restraint system.

Huff has also been charged with third-degree and fourth-degree assault by auto and fourth-degree causing of serious injury while operating a vehicle with a suspended license.

