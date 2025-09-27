Human remains were found in Estell Manor in August

The unidentified person was wearing a hospital gown

Troopers are asking for tips

State troopers are asking for your help with identifying human remains that were found last month.

Authorities say just before 9 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 28, troopers responded to a report of suspected human remains in the wooded area alongside Tuckahoe Road in the Estell Manor section of Hamilton Township in Atlantic County.

The remains were determined to be those of a white female, about 5 feet 4 inches tall, with an estimated age of 50-70.

The unidentified deceased was wearing a plain red short-sleeve T-shirt and a hospital gown with a blue floral pattern (a picture can be found on the NJSP Facebook page).

Anyone with information is asked to contact the NJSP Major Crime South Unit at (609) 256-0963. Anonymous tips are welcome.

