Hamilton, NJ man set off explosive device along road, police say

HAMILTON (Mercer) — A 47-year-old township man is in trouble, after police said he set off an explosive device along a road on Saturday.

Hamilton Township Police responded to reports of a number of loud explosions in the area of Groveville/Allentown Road around 6:30 p.m.

Officers then saw and stopped a vehicle after seeing a man detonate a device along the same road.

Branton B. Meshofski, of Hamilton, was arrested and charged with several counts of possession of an explosive device and possession of a destructive device, all second-degree charges.

The State Police Bomb Unit then responded to the area to ensure that it was safe and detectives from the Mercer County Prosecutor's Office and the Federal Bureau of Investigation also supported the investigation.

Meshofski was taken to Mercer County Jail, pending arraignment for those charges.

Anyone with additional information regarding the incident can contact Hamilton Police Detective Daniel Inman at 609-581-4035 or via email at dinman@hamiltonpd.org.

Information also can be shared with the Hamilton Police Crime Tip Hotline at 609-581-4008.

LOOK: What major laws were passed the year you were born? Data for this list was acquired from trusted online sources and news outlets. Read on to discover what major law was passed the year you were born and learn its name, the vote count (where relevant), and its impact and significance.

Questions to ask to see if someone’s REALLY from New Jersey