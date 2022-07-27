HAMILTON (Mercer) — A township man is charged with the murder of a woman whose severely burned body was found at a cemetery, Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo Onofri said.

Along with first-degree murder, Harley Wildmann, 42, faces several charges including desecration of human remains, evidence tampering, and weapons offenses. Onofri said Wildmann was arrested Tuesday evening.

The victim's burned remains were found around 6:45 a.m. earlier the same day at a Hamilton cemetery along Clover Avenue, according to Onofri.

Authorities have identified the victim as Lisa Lloyd, 39, of Ewing.

Investigators at the scene of a reported burned body at a Hamilton cemetery on Tuesday 7/27/2022.

Homicide detectives reviewed video from cameras around the cemetery and saw a vehicle stop in the area around 1:45 a.m. Tuesday. Onofri said the two-tone Chevy S10 pickup truck had parked near where the remains were found.

After several minutes, the video showed an intense blaze that had started next to the pickup truck, according to Onofri.

Later in the morning, investigators found the Chevy pickup truck being driven near Chambers and East Franklin streets. The intersection is about a mile away from the cemetery.

Prosecutors said that detectives stopped the truck and saw Wildmann was driving. Wildmann was interviewed and then taken into custody.

Onofri said the prosecutor's office has filed a motion to detain Wildmann pending trial.

Rick Rickman is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at richard.rickman@townsquaremedia.com

