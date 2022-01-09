Hamilton, NJ man accused of raping, robbing 19-year-old at gunpoint in Morris County
A 36-year-old Mercer County man is accused of raping and robbing a 19-year-old at gunpoint at a Morris County hotel on Christmas Eve.
Earl L. Kelly, of Hamilton Township, was arrested by police in Edison on Friday, Morris County Prosecutor Robert Carroll announced on Sunday.
He was charged with four counts of first-degree aggravated sexual assault, two counts of second-degree sexual assault and first-degree robbery, among other charges.
Investigators said that on Dec. 24, Kelly sexually assaulted and robbed a 19-year-old victim while armed with a handgun at the Holiday Inn in Parsippany-Troy Hills, according to Carroll.
Kelly also faces two counts of third-degree aggravated criminal sexual contact, fourth-degree criminal sexual contact, second-degree unlawful possession of a weapon, second-degree possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, as well as fourth-degree aggravated assault and third-degree criminal restraint.
As of Sunday, he was being held at Morris County Jail, pending a detention hearing.
Anyone with potential information on this case or any related incident can contact Detective
Thomas Laird of the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office at 973-285-6245.