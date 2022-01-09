Hamilton, NJ man accused of raping, robbing 19-year-old at gunpoint in Morris County

A 36-year-old Mercer County man is accused of raping and robbing a 19-year-old at gunpoint at a Morris County hotel on Christmas Eve.

Earl L. Kelly, of Hamilton Township, was arrested by police in Edison on Friday, Morris County Prosecutor Robert Carroll announced on Sunday.

He was charged with four counts of first-degree aggravated sexual assault, two counts of second-degree sexual assault and first-degree robbery, among other charges.

Investigators said that on Dec. 24, Kelly sexually assaulted and robbed a 19-year-old victim while armed with a handgun at the Holiday Inn in Parsippany-Troy Hills, according to Carroll.

Kelly also faces two counts of third-degree aggravated criminal sexual contact, fourth-degree criminal sexual contact, second-degree unlawful possession of a weapon, second-degree possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, as well as fourth-degree aggravated assault and third-degree criminal restraint.

As of Sunday, he was being held at Morris County Jail, pending a detention hearing.

Anyone with potential information on this case or any related incident can contact Detective

Thomas Laird of the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office at 973-285-6245.

New Jersey's new congressional districts for the 2020s A district-by-district look at New Jersey's congressional map following the redistricting done after the 2020 Census.

9 of the nation’s most miserable cities are in New Jersey

Every NJ pizza joint Barstool's Dave Portnoy has reviewed Dave Portnoy, commonly known as El Presidente, is the founder of Barstool Sports. Somewhere along the way, he decided to start reviewing local pizzerias, and the concept took off. Here is every New Jersey pizzeria Dave has stopped in, along with the score he gave them.