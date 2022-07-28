Hamilton, NJ Christmas house’s vulgar political signs spark controversy

HAMILTON (Mercer) — New Jersey's famous family-oriented Christmas house is getting attention in the off-season for putting up flags and political signs with obscenities and vulgarities.

Martel's Christmas Wonderland gained national recognition when it won ABC's "Great Christmas Light Fight" in 2020. But people across the Garden State have been visiting the famously festive home in Hamilton for over three decades.

Recently, photos of the house with different decorations were posted on several Facebook groups. The Martel family had put up political flags and signs with obscenities and vulgarities.

Political signs at Martel's Christmas Wonderland. Blurred for obscenity. (Frances Carroll) Political signs at Martel's Christmas Wonderland. Blurred for obscenity. (Frances Carroll) loading...

The original post, which has since been removed, complained about one sign's "tasteless visuals" and called for people to not promote or visit Martel's this upcoming Christmas.

"It is one thing to post signs in support of any candidate you choose on your property, but none of these signs and flags do that," the post said. "These are openly hostile, obscene, rude and offensive."

One flag displayed "F**k Biden" and a sign depicted former President Trump urinating on Congresswoman Nancy Pelosi's name. Another sign implicitly referred to Vice President Kamala Harris as a "hoe."

Political flags at Martel's Christmas Wonderland. (Frances Carroll) Political flags at Martel's Christmas Wonderland. (Frances Carroll) loading...

Jeff Edelstein, a columnist for the Trentonian and fill-in talk show host for New Jersey 101.5, first wrote about the Facebook "war" in a Trentonian column. Edelstein lamented the pervasiveness of politics in society and called for peace.

"I guess in my perfect little Nirvana, we all move on and not let politics ruin the day," Edelstein wrote. "Although it might’ve already."

“I might be done,” Bob Martel told the columnist. “I don’t need people coming by my house protesting.”

His daughter, Christina Martel, called into Deminski & Doyle on Thursday and said that her family has been harrassed and "stalked" over the posts. She said that some neighbors "wearing wigs" went down their street to take more pictures.

"It's my parent's property. They have a right just like everybody else to have their opinion of who they vote for," Christina Martel said. "If they don't like it then don't look."

Most of the flags and signs have since been taken down, except for one calling to impeach Biden. They've been replaced by a single sign with no profanity.

One political sign replaces others at Martel's Christmas Wonderland. (Frances Carroll) One political sign replaces others at Martel's Christmas Wonderland. (Frances Carroll) loading...

A GoFundMe supporting Martel's said the family was "under attack by the left."

"Now the left has taken offense at the residents daring to put up a few anti-Biden signs and is trying to cancel the display," said Andrew Jiras, who created the fundraiser. "Please donate and let’s help them make this the best year ever. Let’s cancel the left!"

Rick Rickman is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at richard.rickman@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

