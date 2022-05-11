Halsey reveals multiple health diagnoses since giving birth
Halsey has released a series of Instagram stories explaining that since they have given birth they are "allergic to literally everything", and receiving several diagnoses since July.
"Obviously my health has changed a lot since I got pregnant and giving birth," they said. "I started getting really, really, really sick."
Last year, Halsey and their partner Alev Aydi, welcomed their son Ender into the world. Halsey has been very real about their struggles with endometriosis, and even performing through a miscarriage.
The recording artist who was born in Edison and graduated from Warren Hills Regional High School in Warren County uses she/they pronouns.
In Halsey's 2020 song "More," they really opened up singing, "Feelin' so incomplete/ Wonder will we ever meet?/ And would you know it right away/ How hard I try to see your face?"
Now after happily welcoming their long-awaited son Ender, they are facing some serious diagnoses.
Halsey shares in their Instagram stories, "I was hospitalized for anaphylaxis a few times and had some other stuff going on. Basically, after seeing like 100,000 doctors, I got diagnosed with Ehlers-Danlos syndrome, Sjogren's syndrome, Mast Cell Activation Syndrome (MCAS), POTS (postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome)."
Halsey has been wearing a heart monitor and they said that they're still looking for the "root cause of some of these things."
Ehlers-Danlos syndrome "is a group of inherited disorders that affect your connective tissues — primarily your skin, joints and blood vessel walls" according to the Mayo Clinic.
Sjogren's syndrome is a disorder of the immune system. The body attacks the glands that make tears and saliva. It can also damage other parts of the body, including the joints, thyroid, kidneys, liver, lungs, skin and nerves according to the Mayo Clinic.
Mast Cell Activation Syndrome (MCAS) "is a condition in which the mast cells in your body release too much of a substance that causes allergy symptoms" according to Healthline. Mast cells are also part of your immune system.
According to the Cleveland Clinic, POTS (postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome) is a condition that affects blood flow. Symptoms include lightheadedness, fainting and rapid increase in heart rate.
"It could be potentially another autoimmune disease, and I've known I've had autoimmune issues for most of my life, especially having endometriosis, but it's kind of been exacerbated since I had Ender," Halsey said on Instagram.
Halsey told fans not to worry, and that they are on a treatment plan, still rehearsing for tour and they said "I'm really excited and I'm really confident that I'll be able to do it in a way that's healthy where I can perform my best for all of you."