Hallowfest at Six Flags Great Adventure: Win a Family 4-pack

Hallowfest runs weekends through Nov. 1 and Oct. 12, and other select weekdays. The park will operate from 2 to 10 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays and from 5 p.m. on Friday evenings with varying closing times.

"Our annual Fright Fest celebration is one of the most anticipated Halloween events of the season. Given the current environment, we are taking special precautions this year and offering our guests a version that is still scary, provides lots of thrilling rides and Halloween fun, and most importantly, is safe for our guests and team members,” Six Flags President and CEO Mike Spanos said in a statement. "Scare actors" will still be dressed up (and masked up) but will remain six feet from park guests, only in certain areas of the park. There will be no indoor mazes, haunted houses or indoor shows. Daytime activity will be geared toward families, with Halloween-themed decorations and landscaping, the Trick or Treat trail with "kid-friendly" monsters and treats and rides for all ages afternoons from 2 to 6 p.m.

As darkness falls on the park, "Chills by Night" includes all the park's roller coasters running in total darkness. There will be three haunted trails, four themed zones and street entertainment with social distancing strictly enforced.

