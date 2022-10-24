Halloween cocktails are being served at this spot in Atlantic City, NJ

Ocean Casino Resort AC

Let’s face it, Halloween isn’t just for the kids anymore. Sure, trick-or-treating (or in some towns, “trunk or treating”) is still alive and well, but college students and adults have started having fun with Halloween, too.

So what better way to celebrate spooky season than with Halloween-themed cocktails? Even better: what if they were made for you in Atlantic City?

Ocean Casino Resort is making it easy to celebrate with spooky cocktails served this week in the Lobby Bar and Nola’s Bar and Lounge.

They promise the drinks to be “full of spirits.” See what they did there?

Ocean Casino Resort AC
The first "BOOzy" beverage is the Vampire’s Kiss, which is made with:

1.5 oz American Harvest Organic
0.5 oz Cranberry Juice
0.5 oz Fresh Lemon Juice
0.5 oz Grenadine
Topped with a sugar rim

Ocean Casino Resort AC
Next is the Frida(y) the 13th, containing:

Muddled cucumber
1.5 oz Patron Silver
0.75 oz Pablano Verde
1 oz Lime Juice
0.25 oz Agave
Garnish: Cucumber dipped in Tajin
Chamoy rim

Just make sure you’re enjoying it in the Resort and not a haunted summer camp.

Ocean Casino Resort AC
The third spooktacular cocktail is the Spooky Marie, made with:

Edible Hibiscus
0.75 oz St Germian
Top with Chandon
Grenadine Rim

Zeferli
Finally, you can imbibe on a Ghost Rider which contains:

1.5 oz Patron silver
1.5 oz Orange juice
1 oz Cointreau
1 oz lime juice
Garnished with Black Salt

These cocktails will be served between Monday, Oct. 24 and Monday, Oct. 31. The Lobby Bar is located (appropriately) in the lobby level of the Ocean Casino Resort. It’s open from 12 p.m. to 2 a.m. daily.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.

