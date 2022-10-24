Halloween cocktails are being served at this spot in Atlantic City, NJ

Let’s face it, Halloween isn’t just for the kids anymore. Sure, trick-or-treating (or in some towns, “trunk or treating”) is still alive and well, but college students and adults have started having fun with Halloween, too.

So what better way to celebrate spooky season than with Halloween-themed cocktails? Even better: what if they were made for you in Atlantic City?

Ocean Casino Resort is making it easy to celebrate with spooky cocktails served this week in the Lobby Bar and Nola’s Bar and Lounge.

They promise the drinks to be “full of spirits.” See what they did there?

Ocean Casino Resort AC Ocean Casino Resort AC loading...

The first "BOOzy" beverage is the Vampire’s Kiss, which is made with:

1.5 oz American Harvest Organic

0.5 oz Cranberry Juice

0.5 oz Fresh Lemon Juice

0.5 oz Grenadine

Topped with a sugar rim

Ocean Casino Resort AC Ocean Casino Resort AC loading...

Next is the Frida(y) the 13th, containing:

Muddled cucumber

1.5 oz Patron Silver

0.75 oz Pablano Verde

1 oz Lime Juice

0.25 oz Agave

Garnish: Cucumber dipped in Tajin

Chamoy rim

Just make sure you’re enjoying it in the Resort and not a haunted summer camp.

Ocean Casino Resort AC Ocean Casino Resort AC loading...

The third spooktacular cocktail is the Spooky Marie, made with:

Edible Hibiscus

0.75 oz St Germian

Top with Chandon

Grenadine Rim

Zeferli Zeferli loading...

Finally, you can imbibe on a Ghost Rider which contains:

1.5 oz Patron silver

1.5 oz Orange juice

1 oz Cointreau

1 oz lime juice

Garnished with Black Salt

These cocktails will be served between Monday, Oct. 24 and Monday, Oct. 31. The Lobby Bar is located (appropriately) in the lobby level of the Ocean Casino Resort. It’s open from 12 p.m. to 2 a.m. daily.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

Travel back in time to a colorized Atlantic City circa 1919 Atlantic City was once considered 'America's Playground,' one of the most popular destinations along the eastern seaboard. This video shows what the boardwalk looked like during its peak. These are some standout screengrabs.

PHOTO TOUR: The 15th Annual Scarecrow Scroll in Cranford, NJ