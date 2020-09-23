Halloween 2020 will feature a blue moon

I have good news for werewolves! There may not be many trick or treaters out to see it, but there will be a cool phenomenon for Halloween this year: a blue moon.

A “blue” moon is the second full moon in a month and while they’re not that unusual, having one on Halloween is. According to USA Today, the last time there was a blue moon on Halloween that was visible in all the US time zones was 1944. Every month has a full moon, but because the lunar cycle and the calendar year aren't perfectly synched, about every three years we wind up with two in the same calendar month.

Blue moons aren’t actually blue, so don’t feel disappointed if it has a more mundane color on Halloween; depending on atmospheric conditions it will probably be its usual color. The first full moon of October will be on the 1st of the month and is known as the Harvest moon or Hunter’s moon. It’s called the Harvest Moon because it is the full moon closest to the Autumnal Equinox. It is also known as the Hunter’s Moon “because October was when people in the Northern Hemisphere would begin preparing for winter by hunting, slaughtering and preserving meat.”

We’re not scheduled for another Halloween blue moon until 2039, so enjoy this year’s. This has been a big year for moon watchers; 2020 features 13 full moons, three super moons, and four lunar eclipses.

Fun fact: November’s full moon is known as the “Beaver” moon, because fur trappers used to snare more beavers in November.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Doyle. Any opinions expressed are Bill Doyle's own.