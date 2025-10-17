The Mars Wrigley candy manufacturing hub in Hackettstown, New Jersey, is forging ahead, with the future of candy sales showing significant growth and promising long-term projections.

My initial thought was that candy would also become a byproduct of inflation, but I was wrong.

According to the Candy Market Analysis Report by Mordor Intelligence, the candy market size in the United States is a substantial $75.35 billion and is projected to reach over $97 billion by 2030.

The reason for the steadiness and eventual increase, according to the report, is the seasonal gifting of candy, self-indulgence, and celebratory gift-giving of candy.

The introduction of new flavors and the upgraded, more efficient facilities make the candy market more viable.

My concern with the candy market was that, as the cost of goods overall is rising, how can this result in more profit? Well, it is simple, the cost is passed on to the consumer with higher prices and a reduction in the size of the product. The charge more for less theory.

Regardless of the increase, consumers love their candy; the habitual “got to have” my favorite confection continues, and further studies show that the craving increases as the level of stress increases in the consumer.

According to the market report, North America continues to be the fastest-growing market for candy sales in the world.

What about Mars Wrigley here in New Jersey?

To strengthen the position of how well the candy market is faring and the high sales projections over the next 5 years, it was announced in March of 2024 that Mars, the parent company of the Hackettstown facility, injected a very nice $70 million into the Hackettstown facility to invest in keeping research and development going at the current amazing pace. The new investment will help fund a new test kitchen, along with allocations for product development and manufacturing.

The history of Mars here in New Jersey goes back over 80 years. I am thrilled that they are keeping their investment here in New Jersey alive and well.

When you are handing out your Halloween candy to the trick-or-treaters, chances are you are filling their bags with candy made and manufactured right here in New Jersey.

