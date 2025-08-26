Weddings are magical, but man, they aren’t cheap. By the time you book the venue, the food, make all of the centerpieces, find the perfect dress, and the DJ who keeps everyone out on the dance floor all night, costs add up fast. Every year, couples try to balance “dream day” with “do we actually need a champagne wall,” and the answer is usually, maybe.

It's really hard to find a balance when it comes to weddings. You want the day to be special and to have all the bells and whistles, but with prices as high as they are now, sometimes that feels impossible. With prices creeping up nationwide, where you say “I do” matters more than ever.

So where does New Jersey land on the pricey scale? Not shocking, but it is towards the very tippy top of this list, and couples here shell out a serious chunk of change on average.

How Much Do New Jersey Couples Spend On Their Wedding on Average?

The typical wedding budget for Garden State couples is about $57,706, which is well above the national average for 2025. That number reflects higher venue, catering, and vendor costs across the region, according to the New York Post.

So if New Jersey is second on the list at that number, who takes the crown for most expensive place to get married? It’s Washington, D.C., where the average celebration hits around $70,625. So while New Jersey is officially No. 2 on the most-expensive list, D.C. still edges us out for the top spot.

If you’re planning right now, think off-season dates, smaller guest lists, or weekday parties to stretch the budget without losing the vibes. Planning a wedding can be really stressful, I’m in the beginning processes of it now. Hang in there, New Jersey.

