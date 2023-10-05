‘Kitchen Nightmares’ finally back: 2 restaurants in NJ will be featured

🍽 Gordon Ramsay's "Kitchen Nightmares" returns after a 10-year hiatus

🍽 Two North Jersey restaurants are featured in two separate episodes

Have you ever seen Kitchen Nightmares with celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay?

He hits the road in search of restaurants in crisis. Ramsay then steps in and addresses some of the stressful aspects of running a successful restaurant. Ramsay and his team then redecorate the eatery in hopes of attracting a larger crowd.

Now, the much-anticipated show returned to Fox on Monday, after 10 years off the air for Season 10.

2 restaurants in New Jersey will be featured on 'Kitchen Nightmares'

Two New Jersey restaurants, one in Woodland Park, and another in Dumont will be featured on upcoming episodes.

“We have a chef in Bask 46 (Woodland Park), which is going to air as the second episode, who calls himself ‘the culinary gangster’ and even has a T-shirt and business cards,” Ramsay told Variety.

He went on to say that Da Mimmo in Dumont just opened under a year ago under Melissa Gigante, a retired police lieutenant who has three sons.

The boys have millions of TikTok followers "and they absolutely do not have any clue on how to run a restaurant,” Ramsay said.

Bask46’s Kitchen Nightmares episode aired Monday, Oct. 2 at 8 p.m. Da Mimmo’s will air on Oct. 16, according to NorthJersey.com.

