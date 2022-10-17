Hackensack, NJ police say 3 teens stabbed near high school Monday

HACKENSACK — Three teens stabbed on Monday set off some confusion as police had to confirm that the violence did not happen at Hackensack High School, but instead nearby.

Around 2:30 p.m., officers responded to First Street — near the high school — on a report of a fight with possible weapons.

They broke up a crowd at the scene and shortly after, Hackensack Medical Center contacted police to say that three young men were being treated for non-life-threatening stab wounds.

Two 18-year-olds from Hackensack and a 16-year-old from Garfield were the patients being treated, according to Hackensack Police Capt. Michael Antista.

"The victims are not students of Hackensack High School, and this incident did not occur in Hackensack High School," Antista added in a written statement.

Teen stabbings

It’s at least the third multiple-stabbing incident involving teens in just over a week.

In South Brunswick, two teens were charged with attempted murder after a stabbing on Oct. 8 along Route 1 outside a Home Depot left two young men wounded.

The following morning, one teen died and a second was hurt in a separate stabbing on a Passaic street corner.

A 19-year-old man was arrested and charged with murder a day later, on Oct. 10.

Erin Vogt is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach her at erin.vogt@townsquaremedia.com

