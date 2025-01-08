Guys, don’t be afraid to do THIS for your woman on Valentine’s Day

Valentine’s Day: a romantic day meant to break the bank for your significant other? Or a day that’s overrated and should not put the amount of pressure that it does on couples?

I’ll answer that: overrated—a million times over.

That’s why I was delighted to read that the fast food chain, White Castle, is bringing back its Valentine’s Day special.

Couples hungry for love and burgers can make reservations at Central Jersey White Castle locations in Green Brook, South Plainfield, South Brunswick, Woodbridge, Union, South Amboy, Linden, and Elizabeth via OpenTable.

A 34-year-old tradition, White Castle is offering reservations for a date night that includes hostess seating, balloons shaped like hearts, candlelight, rose centerpieces, and pink plastic tablecloths.

Kidding aside, I think that guys should stop feeling like they have to spend hundreds of dollars on an expensive meal just because it’s February 14.

If that’s what you and your partner want to do, and like to do, that’s great! However, there’s an unnecessary pressure on Valentine’s Day that needs to be kept in the past.

Go out to McDonalds! Order in a pizza! Go to a Taco Bell drive-thru, who cares? As long as you’re with the person you enjoy spending time with and you’re making memories, isn’t that the most important thing?

So guys (or gals), let’s make an effort in 2025 to put less pressure on Valentine’s Day. Just do what makes you and your girlfriend or boyfriend happy, don’t empty your wallet.

Perhaps you want to take your significant other to a classic Jersey dive bar; these are some of the best ones to check out in the Garden State.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.

