Guy sands his feet with power tool on NJ Transit train

LONG BRANCH — So what do you do when you see a man pull out a small power tool and start to buff his feet on an NJ Transit train?

You might think of Anthony Torres, the troubled man caught shaving on a Northeast Corridor train September. It became a viral video.

But during Wednesday's ride on a North Jersey Coast Line, Candy Hatsune Wolff was unaware of the Torres video when she heard the quiet whirring of a hand-held tool on her train. Much to her surprise, she saw a man across the aisle who had removed his flip flops and was buffing the bottom of his feet.

No one else on board the train appeared to notice.

Wolff said she was reluctant to take a video because "the internet can be a cruel place" and requested that New Jersey 101.5 blur out his face.

The man was done in about 10 minutes.

Wolff couldn't tell if he dropped skin on the floor but said he didn't appear to make any attempt to clean up.

