LINDEN — Police responding to the report of a gunshot arrested a man on multiple weapons offenses, but they're not certain he's the person responsible for the initial alert.

Wazir Davis, 29, of Roselle, was arrested on the night of Oct. 12 following the activation of a gunshot detection device, police say.

Linden officers responded to the area of Dill Ave. and Adams St. just after 10 p.m. and spotted Davis walking from the area. When the officers tried to stop him as he crossed E. St. Georges Ave., Davis ignored them and ran across the street into an apartment building (located in Roselle), according to police.

Officers followed Davis into the building. He was taken into custody on the second floor of the building, following a brief struggle, according to police.

A search of his apartment produced a 9mm handgun loaded with hollow-point bullets, according to police.

"We continue to make significant strides to reduce violent crime and take these criminals off our streets," said Linden Police Chief David Hart.

Cops say Davis has multiple active warrants from Union and Roselle. He was arrested and charged with resisting arrest, eluding, possession of hollow-point bullets, and unlawful possession of a weapon — because he is not licensed to own one and is not supposed to own one due to a prior conviction.

Linden police say officers searched the area where the sound of a gunshot was detected, but they couldn't find any evidence of a shooting.

