4 wanted for stealing guns and ammo from NJ gun shop
🔴 NJ gun shop robbed
🔴 Firearms, ammunition stolen
🔴 Police search for four suspects, white car
EVESHAM — Police have been searching for four thieves and a getaway car after a local gun shop was broken into and robbed.
About 2:30 a.m. Monday, Evesham officers responded to 65 E. Route 70, Urban Tactical Firearms of South Jersey, for the report of an activated alarm.
Multiple firearms and “various types of ammunition” were stolen from inside the business, according to police.
The shop carries a variety of handguns, shotguns, and rifles, including semi-automatic weapons, according to its website.
Police did not disclose what type of guns were stolen, or the caliber of ammunition.
Video surveillance footage showed four suspects, each dressed in black and wearing a face covering, had forced their way through the front door.
They arrived and fled in a white Hyundai sedan.
Evesham police ask anyone with information regarding the burglary or potential identities to call 856-983-1116.
Tips also can be shared via the confidential tip line 856-983-4699, via email to KennedyS@eveshampd.org, or texted with “ETPDTIP” to 847411.
Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom
