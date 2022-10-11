GLOUCESTER TOWNSHIP — A man has been charged with weapons offenses and aggravated assault after pointing a a gun at another driver in an apparent road rage incident, police say.

Kyle Boyce, 34, of the Glendora section of Gloucester Township, was taken into custody at his home, according to police.

At around 10:30 a.m. Sunday morning, police received a report about an erratic driver in the area of Blackwood Clementon Road and Peters Lane. A 911 caller reported that a driver had his window down and pointed a handgun at him.

The caller was able to provide officers with the registration number of the suspect's vehicle. Police immediately located the vehicle and the suspect at his residence, according to officials.

Authorities were able to secure a search warrant and located a Charter Arms .38 Special silver revolver, loaded with three rounds, inside the glove compartment.

Boyce was charged with possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, unlawful possession of a weapon, and aggravated assault by pointing a firearm. Boyce also was charged with the offense of certain persons not to have weapons, indicating that he has either been convicted of a felony in the past, or that he was institutionalized for a mental illness.

New Jersey 101.5 did not know Tuesday whether Boyce had an attorney who could speak on his behalf.

Dino Flammia is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dino.flammia@townsquaremedia.com

